3908 Scadlock Lane, Sherman Oaks, CA – $1,485,000 offered by ELIAS TEBACHE C. 310 / 770 / 2976 View the entire listing here: goo.gl/3M5... The Martson Residence, Designed by Edward Fickett, FAIA. Beautifully updated while respecting the original Mid-Century Modern Architecture. Entering the home you are welcomed with tons of natural light from the walls of glass and skylights above. Gorgeous built-in cabinetry with wood paneling accents beautifully with the brick fireplace which is a great focal point of the home. Re-done Kitchen and Bathrooms for today's modern living while the 3 bedrooms are soaked in natural light giving you a sense of what indoor-outdoor living is all about. The spacious floorplan with High ceilings allows for great entertaining and comfortable living. Rarely do you see a view home with so much outdoor space that include a pool and separate yard to enjoy our great Cali weather. Completely private to help you enjoy your outdoor space and your fabulous views of the Valley. Paid off Solar panels allow for "off-the-grid" living. Architectural homes like this are hard to come by.
Hidden Beach It's almost a scene from a fictional Alex Garland novel: 22 nautical miles from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, sits a pristine secret beach, concealed beneath ground level in a tiny crater. To reach Hidden Beach, also known as Playa del Amor, travelers must swim through a nearly 40-foot tunnel, which only has about six feet of space between the water and overhead rock. Insider tip: The beach is sometimes closed due to a government research project, so check with boat operators before booking a trip to Marietas Islands. Photo courtesy of Marieta Islands Tourism #mexico #swimming #travel #naturalpools
Giola Giola is a naturally occurring giant rock pool perched on the coast of Thasos Island, Greece, and referred to by locals as Afrodite's Tear. Legend has it that Zeus created the pool for his mistress Afrodite and shaped it like an eye so he could watch over her. Insider tip: The Giola rock pool is very secluded and requires off-road driving. Hire a vehicle that can handle the bumpy dirt tracks, and pack enough water to last you the day. Photo courtesy of When on Earth #greece #swimming #travel #naturalpools
