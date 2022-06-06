SubscribeSign In
Collection by Keren Dillard

Cool Pools

Experience ultimate relaxation and luxury with our collection of cool pools. Discover modern designs where form meets function in perfect harmony, from infinity to lap pools, inspiring your own oasis.

“We sculpted the lawn, so it became layered, almost like an amphitheater,” says Wyllie, who salvaged stones from the site to create steps down to the yard.
3908 Scadlock Lane, Sherman Oaks, CA – $1,485,000 offered by ELIAS TEBACHE C. 310 / 770 / 2976 View the entire listing here: https://goo.gl/3M5FA4 The Martson Residence, Designed by Edward Fickett, FAIA. Beautifully updated while respecting the original Mid-Century Modern Architecture. Entering the home you are welcomed with tons of natural light from the walls of glass and skylights above. Gorgeous built-in cabinetry with wood paneling accents beautifully with the brick fireplace which is a great focal point of the home. Re-done Kitchen and Bathrooms for today's modern living while the 3 bedrooms are soaked in natural light giving you a sense of what indoor-outdoor living is all about. The spacious floorplan with High ceilings allows for great entertaining and comfortable living. Rarely do you see a view home with so much outdoor space that include a pool and separate yard to enjoy our great Cali weather. Completely private to help you enjoy your outdoor space and your fabulous views of the Valley. Paid off Solar panels allow for "off-the-grid" living. Architectural homes like this are hard to come by.
Renovation floorplan.
Sophia supervises her sister Helena as she cleans the surface of the small pool, whose rich emerald tiles echo the luxuriant greens of the garden’s tropical plantings.
Cassidy used the pool as an anchor for an overarching backyard master plan that pulled the parts together.
@mon_palmer: A decision to change our sliding door to steel bifold windows opened up a completely new option as to how we could design our garden. The before and afters are dramatically different.
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
The final, layered look of the pool and its surroundings—which mitigates a 30-inch drop from house to guesthouse—was completed in 2008.
On the outskirts of Grândola—a small Alentejan town in the Setúbal district of Portugal—a dramatic architectural form sits in the vast, arid landscape amidst cork trees and herds of cows. The whitewashed guesthouse is known as Casa da Volta, which translates as "Home of the Return,
Hidden Beach It's almost a scene from a fictional Alex Garland novel: 22 nautical miles from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, sits a pristine secret beach, concealed beneath ground level in a tiny crater. To reach Hidden Beach, also known as Playa del Amor, travelers must swim through a nearly 40-foot tunnel, which only has about six feet of space between the water and overhead rock. Insider tip: The beach is sometimes closed due to a government research project, so check with boat operators before booking a trip to Marietas Islands. Photo courtesy of Marieta Islands Tourism #mexico #swimming #travel #naturalpools
Giola Giola is a naturally occurring giant rock pool perched on the coast of Thasos Island, Greece, and referred to by locals as Afrodite's Tear. Legend has it that Zeus created the pool for his mistress Afrodite and shaped it like an eye so he could watch over her. Insider tip: The Giola rock pool is very secluded and requires off-road driving. Hire a vehicle that can handle the bumpy dirt tracks, and pack enough water to last you the day. Photo courtesy of When on Earth #greece #swimming #travel #naturalpools
