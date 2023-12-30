Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Faye Williams

cool house

The cabin’s original raw wood was replaced with plywood throughout.
Inside the carriage house, a palette of Vermont ash wood, granite, and glass is straightforward and streamlined. Complex carpentry work throughout is reminiscent of the detailing seen in boatbuilding.
Clients can customize the cabin's exterior paint color, and this one shows a black shade that blends into the woods.
This classic 1960s A-frame cabin in New Jersey now serves as a stylish Scandinavian-inspired vacation retreat that’s available for rent.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
“They were the lightest possible way to support the roof,” says Anton of the raw steel rafter ties in the newly vaulted living room. It’s a detail they’d first used in their ADU several years before.
Method Homes has also undertaken several non-residential projects. Aside from constructing urban commercial buildings, the company teamed up with Grouparchitect to make a mass-timber yoga studio in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, CA.
Clad in SPF lumber, zinc, and glass, David Bronskill and Mark Dilworth’s vacation home on Oblong Lake fans out to capture wide views of the forest. “Nothing is straight in the plan,” says architect Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design, who conceived the 2,500-square-foot escape. From left to right, there are three structures: a three-bedroom guest wing, a voluminous communal area, and a semi-detached master suite. Two of the wings share an unusual fin-shape design because of their varied ceiling heights.
Despite being less than a 30-minute drive from Los Angeles, Rancho Bizarro feels worlds away, offering plenty of green space peppered with mature trees and thick vegetation.
