The dining table is the Hex Table for Six by Wyrmwood, and doubles as a gaming table. It's placed with Cesca Fully Upholstered Chairs by Knoll. Roth added eleven E27 Pendants by Muuto overhead, which the brothers like for their game play: "You can actually read and see the cards,
Now a one-bedroom, it flexes from family home to makerspace with ease.
After: The loft’s high ceilings, exposed brick, and large windows were preserved, keeping the industrial shell intact while layering in warmth and modern comfort.
The $3 million building was converted into a home in the ’80s—and it has original woodwork and stone walls, a pool, and a huge bespoke kitchen.
With previous uses a butcher shop, grocery store, window workshop, hat shop, and a restaurant, the mix-and-match facade feels like an appropriate reflection of the renovated home's varied history.
The structure was moved to a 37-acre site in Gilboa, New York, and revamped with five bedrooms, a library, and a lofty living room.
With the help of 3D laser scanning, Ensamble Studio excavates a quarry on the island of Menorca to create an experimental retreat.
The renovation maintains original elements of the 1961 factory including brick walls, hardwood floors, barrel-vaulted ceilings, stained-glass details, and even some of the industrial equipment that was left behind.
A triangular cutaway in the barn's volume creates a transitional space between indoors and outdoors and fills the interior with natural light.