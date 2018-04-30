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Collection by Dirk De Pree

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On the neighboring property, kYodai House brings to mind the horizontal lines that were hallmarks of Wright's designs.
On the neighboring property, kYodai House brings to mind the horizontal lines that were hallmarks of Wright's designs.
The architectural lines of oceanfront Sea Ranch Abalone Bay, one of about 1,800 buildings at Sea Ranch, lean with the offshore breezes. The home's material and color palette are harmonic with nature.
The architectural lines of oceanfront Sea Ranch Abalone Bay, one of about 1,800 buildings at Sea Ranch, lean with the offshore breezes. The home's material and color palette are harmonic with nature.
Corrugated Cor-Ten steel clads the entryway that connects the two cedar-clad wings.
Corrugated Cor-Ten steel clads the entryway that connects the two cedar-clad wings.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.