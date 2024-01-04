Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Niyoosha

Color

View 7 Photos
New sliding glass doors provide a seamless connection to exterior living areas.
New sliding glass doors provide a seamless connection to exterior living areas.
In the updated powder room, Hemlock walls compliment white Oak cabinetry and a faucet from Watermark.
In the updated powder room, Hemlock walls compliment white Oak cabinetry and a faucet from Watermark.
The relocated master bedroom, in the annex above the new kitchen, enjoys natural light from three sides.
The relocated master bedroom, in the annex above the new kitchen, enjoys natural light from three sides.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
The chosen finishes of the kitchen and floor echo the colours of the tree-lined Petherton Road.
The chosen finishes of the kitchen and floor echo the colours of the tree-lined Petherton Road.
The kitchen fits subtly to the end of the dining room and living area.
The kitchen fits subtly to the end of the dining room and living area.