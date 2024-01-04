Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
n
Collection by
Niyoosha
Color
View
7
Photos
New sliding glass doors provide a seamless connection to exterior living areas.
In the updated powder room, Hemlock walls compliment white Oak cabinetry and a faucet from Watermark.
The relocated master bedroom, in the annex above the new kitchen, enjoys natural light from three sides.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
The chosen finishes of the kitchen and floor echo the colours of the tree-lined Petherton Road.
The kitchen fits subtly to the end of the dining room and living area.
