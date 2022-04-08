Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
The shelving repeats the arch treatment.
The custom headboard is wrapped in blueish-green jute suede with inset rattan, while the custom closet is painted in Asian Paints “Misty Harbour” with more rattan pressed between glass. The acacia table lamp is from Fleck.
Kaviar Collaborative livened up this blank-slate three-bedroom apartment with a pastel palette and custom built-in furniture.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
The mountain abode is nestled on a quiet street a mere 10 minutes from the slopes, and it shares its lot with a gathering of large trees. The house also comfortably accommodates up to 10 people, so it's perfect for hosting friends and their families.
Skylights throw pink and yellow tones across the 850-square-foot unit’s stepped ceilings. “With small spaces, we try to play with clerestory windows, skylights, and ceilings. It makes the architecture feel spacious, almost as though it’s levitating.”
This living area opposite the bunks features two prominent details in the home's design: terracotta and cork. The floor lamp is by Crate &amp; Barrel, while the ottoman and sofa are from Room and Board.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
A terracotta vanity expands across the full length of the bathroom.
The four different bathrooms all have a different style. This one has a playful blue, gray, and white motif.
The walls, floor, and ceiling are all covered in waterproof lime plaster, Mortex by Beal.
Picking the right tile for a trailer floor can be a challenge—tiles need to be a particular size to withstand road vibrations without cracking. So Native Tile made a custom size and custom design for this project. “I spent four hours putting together this puzzle,” says Bolden.
After: Geoffrey custom-built the wall cabinetry and shelving, which is painted Valspar’s Lake Country. “We wanted to create an entryway,” he explains. In an effort to repurpose, all the wood in the kitchen is taken from old ceiling joists and old hemlock siding. “Our contractors learned that we were restoring things, so people just dropped materials off for us,” he says. In regards to teal color selection, “the light came first,” he said, referencing the slightly darker shade of the overhead fixture. “When we were picking out the color for the cabinetry, we wanted to make sure it worked – again all the colors tie back to the wallpaper in the living room.”
