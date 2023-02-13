The cold-rolled steel stringer and railing for the staircase adds a rustic touch that evokes the clients’ childhood memories of holidaying in cabins.
The exposed 2x6 Real Cedar framing in the screen porch combined with the upcycled barn boards used for the ceiling and the string of lights give the space a rustic charm that helps achieve the “cabin” style the clients so desired.
The screen porch in front of the “bunkie” area provides a semi-outdoor living space overlooking the water that can be used in all seasons. In winter months, the space is heated by a wood stove.
With raw barn boards on the ceiling and a casual arrangement of beds and bunks, the “bunkie” has more of a cottage feeling than the main building.