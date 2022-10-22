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Collection by
Gabriel Rojas
Chill Zones
View
8
Photos
significant
The garage turned casita/pool house features a custom plywood bed, bench, and cabinetry.
Vintage furnishings are scattered throughout the renovation including the casita’s Moroccan rug as well as a sofa and chair covered in linen
"We made the pool an L-shape to mimic the form of the home,
Set on a storied site, the Colorado Camelot Tree House offers a place to rest after traipsing through the pines, wildflowers, mushrooms, and moss-covered rocks.
Dining Room and Seating Area
The basement is meant for entertaining, with a large family room and direct access to the pool.
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