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Collection by Nina Cohen

Ceiling openings

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Hebra Arquitectos used charred timber and local stone to craft an elemental home that blends into its rugged setting.
Hebra Arquitectos used charred timber and local stone to craft an elemental home that blends into its rugged setting.
With double height ceilings, the living room windows reach well above eyeline.
With double height ceilings, the living room windows reach well above eyeline.
The original kitchen, before being relocated in the renovation, was at the back corner of the house, with access to windows on only one side.
The original kitchen, before being relocated in the renovation, was at the back corner of the house, with access to windows on only one side.
The new kitchen, part of the reconstructed extension, takes advantage of ample glass.
The new kitchen, part of the reconstructed extension, takes advantage of ample glass.
In the living room, the ceiling rafters were exposed, with their holes and rough texture left untouched.
In the living room, the ceiling rafters were exposed, with their holes and rough texture left untouched.
A fireplace in the primary bedroom, mostly hidden in the wall before renovation, was fully exposed and partially rebuilt, brick by brick.
A fireplace in the primary bedroom, mostly hidden in the wall before renovation, was fully exposed and partially rebuilt, brick by brick.