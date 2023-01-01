Ceiling
The red rock of the fireplace façade became smooth drywall with an elongated concrete hearth. “We fireproofed it with a layer of fireproofing between the actual fire insert and the outside walls,” notes Mattingly of the application. The rug is the Savannah from Armadillo, topped with a Cierre Aida Sectional from KCC, and a Little Petra Lounge Chair by &Tradition. The lighting is Noguchi, and casts a soft glow at night.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.