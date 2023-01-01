SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Janice McClelland

Ceiling

View 7 Photos
Black granite counters top fir cabinets, and are accented by walnut open shelving in the new kitchen. The pendants are by Visual Comfort.
Black granite counters top fir cabinets, and are accented by walnut open shelving in the new kitchen. The pendants are by Visual Comfort.
The red rock of the fireplace façade became smooth drywall with an elongated concrete hearth. “We fireproofed it with a layer of fireproofing between the actual fire insert and the outside walls,” notes Mattingly of the application. The rug is the Savannah from Armadillo, topped with a Cierre Aida Sectional from KCC, and a Little Petra Lounge Chair by &amp;Tradition. The lighting is Noguchi, and casts a soft glow at night.
The red rock of the fireplace façade became smooth drywall with an elongated concrete hearth. “We fireproofed it with a layer of fireproofing between the actual fire insert and the outside walls,” notes Mattingly of the application. The rug is the Savannah from Armadillo, topped with a Cierre Aida Sectional from KCC, and a Little Petra Lounge Chair by &amp;Tradition. The lighting is Noguchi, and casts a soft glow at night.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
“The owners were looking for a relaxed, welcoming environment. We suggested an interior atmosphere that is simultaneously cozy and airy. We went for a stripped down, almost purified aesthetic. Simplicity is luxury.” Interior designer Lexie Mork-Ulnes says.
“The owners were looking for a relaxed, welcoming environment. We suggested an interior atmosphere that is simultaneously cozy and airy. We went for a stripped down, almost purified aesthetic. Simplicity is luxury.” Interior designer Lexie Mork-Ulnes says.