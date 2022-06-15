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Collection by Richard Hokin

Captain's Quarters

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Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
Inspired by sacred geometry, this off-grid bamboo home has wattle and daub walls, breezy living spaces, and no glass windows.
Inspired by sacred geometry, this off-grid bamboo home has wattle and daub walls, breezy living spaces, and no glass windows.
Floor Plan of Brillhut by Brillhart Architecture
Floor Plan of Brillhut by Brillhart Architecture
The home features a combination of interior and exterior living spaces that afford privacy to the occupants. “There are social spaces for everyone to be together, but also spots outside the building where people can have a private coffee—and that’s so important,” says architect Line Solgaard.
The home features a combination of interior and exterior living spaces that afford privacy to the occupants. “There are social spaces for everyone to be together, but also spots outside the building where people can have a private coffee—and that’s so important,” says architect Line Solgaard.
The winglike dips in the roofline situate and hold the house against the region’s brutal winds. As the outdoor chairs attest, lifestyles here pass easily between inside and out; a long hike and a good swim are always just steps away
The winglike dips in the roofline situate and hold the house against the region’s brutal winds. As the outdoor chairs attest, lifestyles here pass easily between inside and out; a long hike and a good swim are always just steps away
Architect Gabriel Montañés brought in marés sandstone and indigenous plants to restore a 19th-century family home that sat abandoned for decades.
Architect Gabriel Montañés brought in marés sandstone and indigenous plants to restore a 19th-century family home that sat abandoned for decades.
"We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography," says architectural designer Riley Pratt.
"We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography," says architectural designer Riley Pratt.
Designed for off-grid functionality out of necessity, the self-sufficient bach that Herbst Architects designed for their friend is a stellar getaway on New Zealand’s Great Barrier Island. Clad in cedar, the modestly sized abode embraces outdoor living and views of the Pacific Ocean.
Designed for off-grid functionality out of necessity, the self-sufficient bach that Herbst Architects designed for their friend is a stellar getaway on New Zealand’s Great Barrier Island. Clad in cedar, the modestly sized abode embraces outdoor living and views of the Pacific Ocean.
One side of the building contains two simple bedrooms and a bathroom. The other, larger side houses the open-plan living area, kitchen, covered deck with fireplace, and additional bedroom. The deck-hallway that runs the length of the building is partially covered, but the decking boards and inset fiberglass door panels allow air and light to penetrate. The architects wanted to suggest that moving between the different living spaces involved a trip through nature, as it does in traditional camping.
One side of the building contains two simple bedrooms and a bathroom. The other, larger side houses the open-plan living area, kitchen, covered deck with fireplace, and additional bedroom. The deck-hallway that runs the length of the building is partially covered, but the decking boards and inset fiberglass door panels allow air and light to penetrate. The architects wanted to suggest that moving between the different living spaces involved a trip through nature, as it does in traditional camping.
On the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, a 110-mile sliver of land known for its pink-sand beaches and laid-back vibe, an off-the-grid cabin serves as a getaway for Mark and Kate Ingraham and their 13-year-old daughter.
On the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, a 110-mile sliver of land known for its pink-sand beaches and laid-back vibe, an off-the-grid cabin serves as a getaway for Mark and Kate Ingraham and their 13-year-old daughter.
A pared-down cabin on Eleuthera island was designed as an off- the-grid retreat for Mark and Kate Ingraham and their daughter. Envisioning “a simple box rest- ing lightly on the land,” architect Jacob Brillhart specified natural materials like Western red cedar so that the structure would fade into the landscape. Bahamian builder Cecil McCardy and his crew used machetes to clear the remote site.
A pared-down cabin on Eleuthera island was designed as an off- the-grid retreat for Mark and Kate Ingraham and their daughter. Envisioning “a simple box rest- ing lightly on the land,” architect Jacob Brillhart specified natural materials like Western red cedar so that the structure would fade into the landscape. Bahamian builder Cecil McCardy and his crew used machetes to clear the remote site.

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