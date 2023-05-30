SubscribeSign In
Collection by Eduardo Borba

California Home Inspiration

The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
A bright orange front door pops against the crisp white exterior and native landscaping.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The stunning property enjoys ocean and forest views.
The wood exterior blends in quietly with the surrounding timber.
The interiors are grounded by a simple palette of black and wood tones with a few pops of color.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
