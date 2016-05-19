Designed by Seth Eshelman in 2006, the Cain furniture series was conceived from a need for simple, accessible furniture. Ranging stools, benches, and chairs, the Cain Collection encompasses the Staach brand’s focus on sustainability in design and manufacturing. The wood used in each Cain furnishing comes directly from American mills and is then fabricated by hand with limited use of tools. The choice to reduce tool usage is a purposeful one—it helps achieve a higher level of sustainability by limiting the manufacturing carbon footprint.