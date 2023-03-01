SubscribeSign In
Greenery abounds throughout the cafe. This seating area faces the outside, adding to the indoor-outdoor experience.
Cassandre focused on finding a location on the Utica strip, a popular area between two main train lines. Even though they didn't end up with outdoor space (a big must on their wishlist) they brought the outside in with lots of plants and natural elements.
The hotel's cafe.
BURSA Hotel's Beliy Shum restaurant.
The rooftop bar looks out over the city.
The second floor features additional seating in the form of two communal tables which can be pushed together to form one long table which can be used for special events.
At the opposite end of the "public spine" is the café, rendered here looking north from within (or near) the cantilever over the entrance.
The Leopold Cafe is a popular local haunt.
Salvaged Ring (a21studio: Nha Trang, Vietnam) This thatch-roofed café is a site-specific masterpiece created from stacks of scrap wood from a nearby carpenter. The unique curved roof, structured with a gap for ventilation, leaves a curved shadow that shuffles across the floor as patrons contemplate and caffeinate.
Though some might have seen the gritty and desolate Mission block that houses Stable Cafe as an obstacle, Malcolm Davis embraced the transitional backdrop when imagining not only a cafe, but an incubator for local businesses that aims to foster a sense of community. The cafe was once an 1800s carriage house, and was severely neglected over the years before the extensive restoration and revitalization effort by Davis. The light-filled interior boasts soaring ceilings and exposed beams, along with a modern custom steel staircase which leads to the lofted seating area. A spacious communal courtyard provides an urban oasis and gathering area for Stable Collective entrepreneurs and neighborhood patrons alike, while Malcolm Davis Architecture holds its offices in the old hayloft above the cafe. 2128 Folsom Street
Eley Kishimoto's Venice print in two colorways wraps the entire space. The paper is hand-printed in London.
Once home to a shoe repairer and abandoned for the last two years, Central Hotel & Café received a much-needed makeover from owner Leif Thingtved, who is seen here peering out the one-roomed hotel located above the downstairs café. The single room comes with a bathroom, flat screen television, high-speed internet, Royal Eden bed, and mini bar. Photo by: Martin Kaufmann
