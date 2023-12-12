Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kirby

Cabinets

View 4 Photos
The house was fully assembled in just 32 working days. “It was a wonderful, emotional thing to be able to put ourselves in the shoes of our clients,” describes Meelena.
The house was fully assembled in just 32 working days. “It was a wonderful, emotional thing to be able to put ourselves in the shoes of our clients,” describes Meelena.
Custom white oak cabinets provide plenty of storage space. The cabinets utilize push latches, as Amornpan didn't want any knobs or drawer pulls. Next to the ovens is a mini bar.
Custom white oak cabinets provide plenty of storage space. The cabinets utilize push latches, as Amornpan didn't want any knobs or drawer pulls. Next to the ovens is a mini bar.
Woodshop 506 did the millwork for the cabinets and shelves throughout the home.
Woodshop 506 did the millwork for the cabinets and shelves throughout the home.