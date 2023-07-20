SubscribeSign In
The bench doubles as storage with built-in drawers underneath.
The open, pull-out shelves allow for easy reaching and the gap at the bottom of the drawers makes room for the feet of someone in a wheelchair so they can be closer to the counter.
In the bedroom, mailing tubes tucked between a concrete weight-bearing post and the eastern wall serve as substitutes for a chest of drawers.
There’s now a wood-paneled entry alcove inside the new front door, with a built-in bench, storage, and coat hooks.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
