Fresh white tile and concrete brighten up a previously cramped bathroom.
Ikea cabinets act as storage, but also the base of a window seat with a custom cushion.
A USM credenza holds vinyl and booze. Music flows via a Pro-Ject Debut III turntable, a pair of Elipson Planet L speakers, and a Music Hall Audio amplifier.
-
Brooklyn, New York
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Steps from the main entrance is a spacious, industrial-like kitchen, complete with long stainless-steel countertops and open shelving.
Rice is a must for the family's meals. The rice cooker comes out onto the counter when it's time to cook.
The kitchen cabinetry and butterfly joints were inspired by renown chef Rene Redzepi's home kitchen in Copenhagen.