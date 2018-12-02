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Collection by Peter

Burnham Ranch

Kitchen

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A timber-framed screened porch gives guests a place to sit outside without being swarmed by mosquitos.
A timber-framed screened porch gives guests a place to sit outside without being swarmed by mosquitos.
In the primary bathroom, the integrated sink and counter was fabricated by Cement Elegance, a Bend, Oregon-based company whose work Connie saw in a hotel, when Schwegmann and Helland came to visit. The matte black plumbing fixtures are from Cal Faucets.
In the primary bathroom, the integrated sink and counter was fabricated by Cement Elegance, a Bend, Oregon-based company whose work Connie saw in a hotel, when Schwegmann and Helland came to visit. The matte black plumbing fixtures are from Cal Faucets.
The renovated shower in the primary bathroom.
The renovated shower in the primary bathroom.
“A critical aspect of the project was the incorporation of natural light and ventilation within a broad footprint,” Simpson says. Conventionally private areas, like bedrooms and bathrooms, are therefore reinterpreted with more openness in mind. For instance, this bathroom’s skylights mirror those found throughout the rest of the property. The bathtub, basins, and showerhead were all purchased at the Australian retailer Reece.
“A critical aspect of the project was the incorporation of natural light and ventilation within a broad footprint,” Simpson says. Conventionally private areas, like bedrooms and bathrooms, are therefore reinterpreted with more openness in mind. For instance, this bathroom’s skylights mirror those found throughout the rest of the property. The bathtub, basins, and showerhead were all purchased at the Australian retailer Reece.
For a concrete guesthouse in Stone Ridge, New York, LevenBetts designed an onsen-inspired bathroom with a steam room and a hinoki tub.
For a concrete guesthouse in Stone Ridge, New York, LevenBetts designed an onsen-inspired bathroom with a steam room and a hinoki tub.
In the renovated primary bathroom, a curbless shower creates a unifed room with the toilet and sink area.
In the renovated primary bathroom, a curbless shower creates a unifed room with the toilet and sink area.
Windows along the new staircase connect the family to the outdoors, and allow more natural light inside.
Windows along the new staircase connect the family to the outdoors, and allow more natural light inside.
An abundance of white tiles helps reflect the light streaming in from the small window and the larger one in the bedroom.
An abundance of white tiles helps reflect the light streaming in from the small window and the larger one in the bedroom.
The home's exposed ceiling makes room for two small his-and-hers mezzanine studios. What you won't find, per Scott's insistence, is any diagonal knee-bracing between any of the posts and beams: a more elegant structural solution inspired by Japanese timber-framed houses.
The home's exposed ceiling makes room for two small his-and-hers mezzanine studios. What you won't find, per Scott's insistence, is any diagonal knee-bracing between any of the posts and beams: a more elegant structural solution inspired by Japanese timber-framed houses.
Warwas designed the shower to be part of the room. "It’s not a massive bathroom, but it’s a good size,
Warwas designed the shower to be part of the room. "It’s not a massive bathroom, but it’s a good size,
The property includes a private bocce court, swimmers pool, and jacuzzi.
The property includes a private bocce court, swimmers pool, and jacuzzi.
The sink is by Konkretus and the fixture is Watermark.
The sink is by Konkretus and the fixture is Watermark.
The primary shower features Daltile tiles and Artos fixtures, and, most excitingly, a skylight. It doesn't just let in the light: it opens right up to the sky, (nearly) fulfilling Daren's dream of an outdoor shower.
The primary shower features Daltile tiles and Artos fixtures, and, most excitingly, a skylight. It doesn't just let in the light: it opens right up to the sky, (nearly) fulfilling Daren's dream of an outdoor shower.

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