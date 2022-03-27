An LGM wall bed from Resource Furniture is a convenient work-from-home spot. After the pandemic, the Paulas wanted to incorporate plenty of work stations in their home, as before the carriage house, “We had four of us all sitting at the dining table working,” remembers René. “It was super loud, like a trading floor at an investment bank, because all four of us would be talking at the same time.” With desks in the kids’ rooms and two offices, every family member can work in quiet.