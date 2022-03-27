SubscribeSign In
A built-in couch sits against birch plywood walls.
“Light from the skylight in the hallway passes into the room now,” says Marlatt. “In the morning, the light from the study room passes into the hallway and cast shadows through the polycarbonate.”
Marlatt designed and installed a built-in desk with a folding top to save space in the study room. “That's also something I'd like to build again,” says Marlatt. “Every time you do something that's a little bit experimental, you realize how much better it would be the next time. It's all prototyping.”
The updated doors are beautiful and functional, and are inspired by Japanese shoji screens.
Seating and storage are combined in this nice cleverly built into the existing bay windows.
Built-in shelving and integrated storage, like in this wall up the stairs, imbues Mouse House with layers of porosity.
The desk folds up and the installation swivels to pull down the bed.
An LGM wall bed from Resource Furniture is a convenient work-from-home spot. After the pandemic, the Paulas wanted to incorporate plenty of work stations in their home, as before the carriage house, “We had four of us all sitting at the dining table working,” remembers René. “It was super loud, like a trading floor at an investment bank, because all four of us would be talking at the same time.” With desks in the kids’ rooms and two offices, every family member can work in quiet.
A series of Ultimate Casement windows line the bottom of a hallway leading to the principal bedroom, providing an ideal spot for Luke to observe the action outside.
Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves in the living room and entrance hallway make ample space for the family’s extensive book collection.
In the relocated kitchen, on the annex's ground floor, a whole wall, from cabinets to backsplashes (as well as the adjacent island), was painted green, as if they're single pieces of furniture.
In addition to handcrafted cabinetry, the bright and airy kitchen also features a U-shaped countertop, part of which doubles as a built-in bench for the dining area.
Floor Plan of Tranquil Terraced Piedmont by Turnbull, Griffin, &amp; Haesloop Architects
A built-in desk sits right off the living area, beside plenty of closed storage. Baker's team thought that placing the pendant off center complemented the home's asymmetry.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
