The nursery features mahogany cabinets and the crib is from Crate and Barrel.
The cabinetry is painted Asian Paints Dense Woods and the overhead light is Kumar. A thick piece of Panda Marble was chosen for the custom table. “The beauty of this marble was that it was a beautiful piece that had a few streaks of green apart from the black and white streaks, which went well with our design and color scheme,” says Wagh.
The shelving repeats the arch treatment.
An arched alcove was also created for the desk.
Many of the apartment’s motifs come together here, including the circular detail in the closet door, which is also found in a main room and repeated in the hardware, and the fluted glass. Custom arched mirrors hang on the wall.
A deep green suede headboard spans the entire wall to meet the built-in shelving.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
Kaviar Collaborative livened up this blank-slate three-bedroom apartment with a pastel palette and custom built-in furniture.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
The bookcase in the great room holds about 3,500 books. Several hundred more can be found in the living room, and on the floor-to-ceiling shelves in Zeke and Teasel's offices.
Listed for the first time since it was built in 1979, the cliffside home of architect Barry Downs is located in a waterfront area that is at risk of redevelopment.
The home’s modest size meant Caleb did not have to worry too much about material and labor costs. For example, all the interior walls are done in plaster, which is three-to-four times more expensive than drywall in Maine.
Stuart crafted the banquette base using ambrosia maple that he had been saving for a worthy project.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
The reading nook is surrounded by storage designed to accommodate specific items. The tall cupboard, for example, houses an ironing board and ladder. "The shapes are not just arbitrary,
The living room has views of the veranda and kitchen through sliding glass doors.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
