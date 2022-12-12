SubscribeSign In
Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Alsop House in 1948 for Carroll Alsop, a local clothing merchant. It rests on a lush, 1.75-acre site in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and is recognized on the National Register for Historic Places.
One of the bedrooms features an original set of bunk-beds, complete with a bespoke ladder.
The media room does triple duty as an office, home theater, and guest room when the Murphy bed is pulled down. “The vibes are right in the morning for writing,” says the wife, “and at night for movies.” The husband adds, “We really intentionally only wanted a TV to exist in the media space.”
The two-story addition hosts the master suite and a living area downstairs, and two bedrooms upstairs. It’s constructed of steel, concrete, and glass, to convey a “lightweight” quality that communes with the original mid-century architecture.
The modern vanity, which resembles a work of art, was custom-designed by JHID.
As a former librarian and true book lover, Williams liked the idea of storing her books in the living room. "At first, the built-in shelving we designed was more open, but the exposed books created too much visual clutter, so we added cabinet doors and kept a few open shelves to house a rotating display of our client's collection of quirky and artful artifacts," says Eng-Goetz.
"We raised the bedroom walls to meet the ceiling and designed built-in storage that's truly tailored to our client's needs," says Eng-Goetz. "In addition, we designed an upholstered paneling which adds a sense of privacy and visual intrigue, as it's essentially a large, felt collage. We also designed the custom vanity and bed.
Built-in, tiled alcoves showcase work from ceramic artists Kati Von Lehman and Ank Ceramics.
