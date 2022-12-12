Built-Ins
As a former librarian and true book lover, Williams liked the idea of storing her books in the living room. "At first, the built-in shelving we designed was more open, but the exposed books created too much visual clutter, so we added cabinet doors and kept a few open shelves to house a rotating display of our client's collection of quirky and artful artifacts," says Eng-Goetz.
"We raised the bedroom walls to meet the ceiling and designed built-in storage that's truly tailored to our client's needs," says Eng-Goetz. "In addition, we designed an upholstered paneling which adds a sense of privacy and visual intrigue, as it's essentially a large, felt collage. We also designed the custom vanity and bed.