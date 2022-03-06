SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Thomas Albrecht

Built-ins

View 100 Photos
The architects lined the hallway adjacent to the kitchen with oak storage cabinets.
The architects lined the hallway adjacent to the kitchen with oak storage cabinets.
The open-plan living area is outfitted with a sectional, large format porcelain tile flooring, and an integrated oak storage bench and shelving.
The open-plan living area is outfitted with a sectional, large format porcelain tile flooring, and an integrated oak storage bench and shelving.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
Sugarhouse Design &amp; Architecture lightened up the entry hall, thanks to interior fluted glass panels, white oak floors with a contrasting walnut inlay, and custom oak closets that reach to the ceiling (after removing the fussy tray feature there). The bench is custom-designed by Sugarhouse and fabricated by Elwood Design Co in Orange, CA, and the ceiling light is by Modern Forms.
Sugarhouse Design &amp; Architecture lightened up the entry hall, thanks to interior fluted glass panels, white oak floors with a contrasting walnut inlay, and custom oak closets that reach to the ceiling (after removing the fussy tray feature there). The bench is custom-designed by Sugarhouse and fabricated by Elwood Design Co in Orange, CA, and the ceiling light is by Modern Forms.
Thanks to the large glass doors, "The kitchen is so bright. Most of the time, you don't have to have lights on, even in Vancouver's winter,
Thanks to the large glass doors, "The kitchen is so bright. Most of the time, you don't have to have lights on, even in Vancouver's winter,
Lekien designed integrated storage for the primary bedroom.
Lekien designed integrated storage for the primary bedroom.
The modest entry to the cottage opens up to steeply angled ceilings for dramatic spatial effect.
The modest entry to the cottage opens up to steeply angled ceilings for dramatic spatial effect.
One renovation request, homeowner Isaac Hase says, “was having a place to drop your shoes.” At the mudroom end of a run of kitchen cabinets, you’ll find another feature the couple asked for. “We wanted to have a dedicated, visible place for our little stash of cookbooks,” Karoline says.
One renovation request, homeowner Isaac Hase says, “was having a place to drop your shoes.” At the mudroom end of a run of kitchen cabinets, you’ll find another feature the couple asked for. “We wanted to have a dedicated, visible place for our little stash of cookbooks,” Karoline says.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
The reading nook is surrounded by storage designed to accommodate specific items. The tall cupboard, for example, houses an ironing board and ladder. "The shapes are not just arbitrary,
The reading nook is surrounded by storage designed to accommodate specific items. The tall cupboard, for example, houses an ironing board and ladder. "The shapes are not just arbitrary,
The built-in furniture, including the couch, low shelf, and coffee table, is all made from the same wood with the same finish so as to bland with the floors. Bespoke velvet cushions line the couch and the artwork is by Jon.
The built-in furniture, including the couch, low shelf, and coffee table, is all made from the same wood with the same finish so as to bland with the floors. Bespoke velvet cushions line the couch and the artwork is by Jon.

80 more saves