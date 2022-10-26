Dwell House
Collection by
Linda Foster
Built In Cabinet Storage
Every square foot of the home has a purpose, including the built-in hidden bar integrated into the living area – a favorite element of Ken and Korina's.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, dining room and stairwell. After the renovation.
