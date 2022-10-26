SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Linda Foster

Built In Cabinet Storage

View 6 Photos
Every square foot of the home has a purpose, including the built-in hidden bar integrated into the living area – a favorite element of Ken and Korina's.
Every square foot of the home has a purpose, including the built-in hidden bar integrated into the living area – a favorite element of Ken and Korina's.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, dining room and stairwell. After the renovation.
Office of Things design for Glendale, Queens row house renovation, dining room and stairwell. After the renovation.