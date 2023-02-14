SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by C

Built in banquette

View 4 Photos
A hallway ends in a built-in bookshelf and a banquette backed with brass.
A hallway ends in a built-in bookshelf and a banquette backed with brass.
The banquette is a blue high-performance velvet by Maharam.
The banquette is a blue high-performance velvet by Maharam.