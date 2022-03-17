Architect Fred Hollingsworth designed this woodsy residence, which was built in 1950 and has been owned by the same family ever since.
In the primary bathroom, Mariana picked a Portuguese marble in desert pink for the countertops and shelf. "I love the contrast of the pink with the green and the wood,
The lower level den received new flooring in cork to warm up the space, and nod to Mariana's Portuguese roots, where cork is a major export. New built-ins help define and ground the space, which previously felt like a transition zone.
The countertop and backsplash are Mother of Pearl polish slab, and the hood is custom made out of copper.
Floor Plan of Good Taste, Good Times by Loaf
Mariana's father Eduardo lives with the family, and was in need of his own private spaces. In Eduardo's bedroom, Koetter and Studebaker converted an oversized closet to a small study and lounge area with built-ins in Baltic Birch.
In the dining room, the original steel window mullions were painted Farrow and Ball's Radicchio red, along with the railings and stairs below. The dining table is vintage David Naylor, and the chairs are vintage Danish modern with custom upholstery in Ghanaian textiles.
The breakfast nook of Mariana van Zeller and Darren Foster's kitchen blends original details of the 1960s home with new insertions, plus keepsakes from the couple's travels around the world.
For the Mod series, PreBuilt offers its standard timber and metal claddings as well as stained timber, silvery pre-weathered timber, and standing seam metal.
The base price for the Mod series ranges from $604K to $826K AUD with footprints between 1,680 to 2,410 square feet.
The Mod series offers four pre-designed floor plans, ranging from 3- to 4- bedroom modular homes with 2 or 2.5 bathrooms.
The Habitat model’s design, which was created by the architects at Pleysier Perkins, is meant to evoke a 1960s modernist aesthetic.
Tucked away in Beverly Hills, the Sommers House was Robert Kennard’s first project after leaving Richard Neutra’s office—and it received a major renovation by Marmol Radziner.
The top of the staircase is three feet wide, to accommodate the built-in shelving, and becomes wider towards the base, to four feet, making the storage underneath very useful for bigger and boxier items.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
The basement-level family room connects with a guest bedroom that features a painting by Marleigh Culver.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
Studio Shed offers to ship their prefabs as DIY projects, where the buyer receives the units as a kits of parts that they can assemble themselves using the provided instructions and specialized tools.