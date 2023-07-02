Concrete surfaces in the light-filled primary bath are balanced with thoughtful uses of wood, including the oversized soaking tub.
The stripped-back cookspace keeps the eye trained on the sea views beyond the shutters.
A vintage runner and textiles from Evangeline Linens complete a lounge. “We worked with Schoolhouse Electric for a lot of the lighting,” William says, noting the ceiling light and sconce.
Framed prints by William, who is a director and photographer, infuse the traditional space with moments of modernity. An antique trunk, topped with a Wyatt Table Lamp by Suzanne Kasler, has been repurposed as an end table.