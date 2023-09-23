Dwell House
Collection by
Trevor Newman
Budget Breakdown: In a Pandemic Pivot, a Couple Take Up Carpentry and Build Their Own Home for $35K
The bright and airy kitchen is located around the corner from the living and dining areas.
Glass cubes stretch across the curved wall and up toward the ceiling, allowing plenty of warm sunlight to filter inside one of the bedrooms, which comes with a built-in desk area.
