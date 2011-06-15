Bruce Bolander on Kitchen Design

Architect Bruce Bolander designs houses with, generally, very awesome kitchens. He's not afraid of color, and likes to clad his clients' cabinets with laminate in bright and electric hues. "My own bias is toward bolder cool colors," he says. "I always let my clients know that right away. But just because red isn’t my favorite color doesn’t mean they can’t have a red kitchen. Either way, I try to have a fairly uniform and limited palette of color and material in the kitchen. Kitchens tend to gather so much clutter and I find that starting off with clean and simple helps when the clutter occurs." Here, we've gathered together some of our favorite of Bolander's kitchen designs, both bold and more muted, and asked him to tell us a bit about each project. If you like what you see, come see Bolander speak in Los Angeles at Dwell on Design on June 25th on the Design Innovation Stage.