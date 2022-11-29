The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.
The entrance is an artistic mix of midcentury lines and features globe pendant lighting.
The bath’s Kohler Purist fixtures and Frederick Weinberg animal figures sit on a Corian countertop
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
The countertop is Portuguese marble. A Purist faucet from Kohler also features a black matte finish. The pendant lights are vintage glass models, painted in black.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
Kenter Powder Room
Once you fold up the Murphy bed in the bedroom, there’s plenty of space for a stretch—even for Robert, who’s six-foot-four.
In a space measuring just 650 square feet, multifunctionality is key.
A simple fern can add color and movement to a bathroom corner, and it especially likes the humid temperature.
Green linoleum countertops and black cabinets reappear in the bathroom. A south-facing window draws in plenty of natural light. Even the cabinetry and plumbing fixtures were built in the workshop.
In the bathroom, a chrome waterfall faucet by LightInTheBox tops a 12.6-inch-square Mini Nova basin by Barclay; a retractable Ikea mirror is the only concession to vanity.