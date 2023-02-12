SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Liza Orchard

bookshelves

View 4 Photos
An aluminum-and-ipe gangplank rises from the dock (right), leading to the recycled redwood-clad moon gate and the front door landing. Below are spare bedrooms and a garden.
An aluminum-and-ipe gangplank rises from the dock (right), leading to the recycled redwood-clad moon gate and the front door landing. Below are spare bedrooms and a garden.
"Original, preserved details are found everywhere,
"Original, preserved details are found everywhere,