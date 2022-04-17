SubscribeSign In
Collection by Belyaev

Book Nooks

Custom shelving presents ample storage for books and collected memorabilia.
Ridge skylights in a vaulted ceiling welcome light into the open living space of the family's home.
The recessed shelves in the hallway feature spotlights that showcase the precious objects displayed within.
A new bathroom is tucked under the existing stair.
Beautiful, minimal magazine racks display books from floor to ceiling.
We designed the kitchen to be able to see straight into our living space, making it easy to watch the kids while preparing meals,” says Leah of the newly opened up living area.
The custom bookshelves are made of mahogany sourced from the Seattle Symphony Orchestra's Benaroya Hall.
The iron staircase that weaves its way through the four floors has a decorative screen.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
A built-in bookcase, for stacks of memories.
In a family home in Mill Valley, California, Lauren Goldman of l’oro designs kept her clients’ goals of “modern yet accessible” in mind while also looking for opportunities to add functionality. This proved successful when she discovered that the empty space under the steel-and-glass stair landing was the perfect scale for children to sit and read under. The team was inspired to create a kid-sized library, turning a useless space into a perfectly cozy reading nook.
Ginger’s small selection of art books adds a bit of personality without throwing off the balanced calm of the bedroom.
The library, also located in the quiet zone, features a custom table by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects, Henry Time SB 1901 chairs, and an Atollo lamp by Vico Magistretti for Oluce.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
The D-Fin House gets its name from a loft space that projects from the main level like the skeg of a vintage surfboard. Owner Mitch Marks uses the area as an office. Steely designed the pine bookcase, and the Eames Group chair is from Herman Miller. A Haiku ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans ushers in fresh air and cool seaside breezes.
The office area also features a Jolly table from Kartell alongside a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.
In the living room, a Malm fireplace sits on a yellow powder-coated steel table that matches the bookshelf ladder leading to the loft. Jagoda designed the table with space underneath to store firewood.
