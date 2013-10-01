The Julius Shulman Institute at Woodbury University presents Beyond the Assignment: Defining Photographs of Architecture and Design, opening Saturday, October 5 at WUHO Gallery. Curated by photographer Bilyana Dimitrova, the exhibition examines the work of ten of today’s leading architectural photographers, including Tim Street-Porter, Paul Warchol, Undine Pröhl, and Peter Aaron. To follow, a preview of the exhibition.