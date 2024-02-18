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Collection by Stephanie Hawkins

Bench Seats

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Handcrafted furniture from Carl Hansen and a bed fitted with Kvadrat fabric and designed by Soren Rose Studio are some of the minimalist Nordic touches.
Handcrafted furniture from Carl Hansen and a bed fitted with Kvadrat fabric and designed by Soren Rose Studio are some of the minimalist Nordic touches.
Lighting recessed into the underside of shelving gives the nook a warm glow.
Lighting recessed into the underside of shelving gives the nook a warm glow.
Outlets are hidden under the lip of the low-set cabinets.
Outlets are hidden under the lip of the low-set cabinets.
The fireplace is one of the few, if not the only, original features preserved in the renovation. Gallacher painted it a brick red that complements the kitchen’s blue and yellow color palette.
The fireplace is one of the few, if not the only, original features preserved in the renovation. Gallacher painted it a brick red that complements the kitchen’s blue and yellow color palette.
Detailed casework and built-in furniture run throughout the home.
Detailed casework and built-in furniture run throughout the home.
Two sizable storage drawers pull out from beneath the built-in daybed in the living area.
Two sizable storage drawers pull out from beneath the built-in daybed in the living area.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Stephens’ whippet, Boswell, can often be found lounging on the bespoke Namon Gaston bench, below a Le Klint 224 Sax lamp by Erik Hansen. The terrazzo part of the bench, countertops, and floor throughout the home are custom-made by local business Skye Stone Studio.</span>
The Stephens’ whippet, Boswell, can often be found lounging on the bespoke Namon Gaston bench, below a Le Klint 224 Sax lamp by Erik Hansen. The terrazzo part of the bench, countertops, and floor throughout the home are custom-made by local business Skye Stone Studio.
The ceilings throughout the home are made out of cross-laminated timber created from antiqued spruce.
The ceilings throughout the home are made out of cross-laminated timber created from antiqued spruce.
After: A bed for two occupies a new skylit nook on the second floor, further highlighted by its blue paint.
After: A bed for two occupies a new skylit nook on the second floor, further highlighted by its blue paint.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
The open-plan living area is outfitted with a sectional, large format porcelain tile flooring, and an integrated oak storage bench and shelving.
The open-plan living area is outfitted with a sectional, large format porcelain tile flooring, and an integrated oak storage bench and shelving.
David and Laurie's son Noah plays guitar on a custom bench beside the indoor garden. A Haas Brothers stool sitas atop a Kneeland CO. X Temple rug in a Vanora pattern.
David and Laurie's son Noah plays guitar on a custom bench beside the indoor garden. A Haas Brothers stool sitas atop a Kneeland CO. X Temple rug in a Vanora pattern.
The new den's rebuilt fireplace is clad with the same Heath Ceramics tile as the kitchen island. Avove it is a Christopher Wrobleski rope hanging. A vintage Hans Wegner chair with Maharam leather cushions was paired with a Lawson Fenning San Rafael Paolo coffee table.
The new den's rebuilt fireplace is clad with the same Heath Ceramics tile as the kitchen island. Avove it is a Christopher Wrobleski rope hanging. A vintage Hans Wegner chair with Maharam leather cushions was paired with a Lawson Fenning San Rafael Paolo coffee table.
One renovation request, homeowner Isaac Hase says, “was having a place to drop your shoes.” At the mudroom end of a run of kitchen cabinets, you’ll find another feature the couple asked for. “We wanted to have a dedicated, visible place for our little stash of cookbooks,” Karoline says.
One renovation request, homeowner Isaac Hase says, “was having a place to drop your shoes.” At the mudroom end of a run of kitchen cabinets, you’ll find another feature the couple asked for. “We wanted to have a dedicated, visible place for our little stash of cookbooks,” Karoline says.

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