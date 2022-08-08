Before & After
Brooke and Tobi found the dining table on Craigslist, from a Eugene carpenter who specializes in refinishing vintage furniture. The chairs and light are vintage, and the white oak banquette is designed by Boyer, with Brooke’s love of the Audo hotel for inspiration. “They have a dining area that has an insert in the back of the dining bench to lean photos and pictures,” says Brooke.
The red rock of the fireplace façade became smooth drywall with an elongated concrete hearth. “We fireproofed it with a layer of fireproofing between the actual fire insert and the outside walls,” notes Mattingly of the application. The rug is the Savannah from Armadillo, topped with a Cierre Aida Sectional from KCC, and a Little Petra Lounge Chair by &Tradition. The lighting is Noguchi, and casts a soft glow at night.