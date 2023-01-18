Bedrooms
The master bedroom, essentially just a loft with a mattress, is accessed by a wooden ladder from the living room. The master bedroom closet is downstairs in the hallway—but Jessica did cheat slightly, co-opting 12 feet of space in a neighboring barn as her dressing room/closet. “Every morning, I would go out in my rubber boots, no matter what the weather was, and get dressed in the barn,” she says.
Bunk beds served Jessica’s two young children for four years in the tiny home. They each had a small niche in the wall, illuminated by a pull chain light, where they could store a few things, and a pull out closet at the end of the beds for clothing. A day bed against the far wall (not pictured) served as the “guest room.”
Herrmann’s first inclination was to design the bunks without a partition between them, but the owners asked that each one be its own little pod complete with bookshelves and reading light. “The kids love the bunk room,” the husband says. “At home, the twins share a room and their baby brother is the odd man out. Here, for twelve weeks, he gets to be a part of it.”
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.