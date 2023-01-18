SubscribeSign In
p

Bedrooms

View 13 Photos
The large deck was built around an old plum tree on the property, which consists of five acres and provided the family of four with ample sustenance thanks to the turkeys, chickens, bees, and a bounty of vegetables they raised in a purpose-built greenhouse.
The large deck was built around an old plum tree on the property, which consists of five acres and provided the family of four with ample sustenance thanks to the turkeys, chickens, bees, and a bounty of vegetables they raised in a purpose-built greenhouse.
The master bedroom, essentially just a loft with a mattress, is accessed by a wooden ladder from the living room. The master bedroom closet is downstairs in the hallway—but Jessica did cheat slightly, co-opting 12 feet of space in a neighboring barn as her dressing room/closet. “Every morning, I would go out in my rubber boots, no matter what the weather was, and get dressed in the barn,” she says.
The master bedroom, essentially just a loft with a mattress, is accessed by a wooden ladder from the living room. The master bedroom closet is downstairs in the hallway—but Jessica did cheat slightly, co-opting 12 feet of space in a neighboring barn as her dressing room/closet. “Every morning, I would go out in my rubber boots, no matter what the weather was, and get dressed in the barn,” she says.
Bunk beds served Jessica’s two young children for four years in the tiny home. They each had a small niche in the wall, illuminated by a pull chain light, where they could store a few things, and a pull out closet at the end of the beds for clothing. A day bed against the far wall (not pictured) served as the “guest room.”
Bunk beds served Jessica’s two young children for four years in the tiny home. They each had a small niche in the wall, illuminated by a pull chain light, where they could store a few things, and a pull out closet at the end of the beds for clothing. A day bed against the far wall (not pictured) served as the “guest room.”
Today, the cabin has a new purpose: it’s a safe haven for a friend who is a surgeon in Portland.
Today, the cabin has a new purpose: it’s a safe haven for a friend who is a surgeon in Portland.
The interior of the suites feature darker tones and a variety of textures that provide warmth and richness.
The interior of the suites feature darker tones and a variety of textures that provide warmth and richness.
The screening room and living area is off the kitchen, and opens to the garden.
The screening room and living area is off the kitchen, and opens to the garden.
A sauna, a substantial part of Finnish culture, is featured in each of the three suites.
A sauna, a substantial part of Finnish culture, is featured in each of the three suites.
Herrmann’s first inclination was to design the bunks without a partition between them, but the owners asked that each one be its own little pod complete with bookshelves and reading light. “The kids love the bunk room,” the husband says. “At home, the twins share a room and their baby brother is the odd man out. Here, for twelve weeks, he gets to be a part of it.”
Herrmann’s first inclination was to design the bunks without a partition between them, but the owners asked that each one be its own little pod complete with bookshelves and reading light. “The kids love the bunk room,” the husband says. “At home, the twins share a room and their baby brother is the odd man out. Here, for twelve weeks, he gets to be a part of it.”
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.