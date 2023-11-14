A modest bedroom sits functionally askew to the main part of the cottage to provide a panoramic view of Provincetown harbor - a spectacular view of twinkling nighttime shore lighting as the dunes curve toward the tip of Cape Cod. The open french door leads to a secluded hot tub and deck area.
Guest beds are from Lulu & Georgia.
Designer Irina Kromayer highlights a few decor items and fixtures to help you recreate the look she crafted for the interiors of Berlin’s Hotel Château Royal at home.
Steps down from the kitchen is the living room, delineated by a deep blue. An adjacent staircase leads to the lower-level family room, guest room, and office.
Upstairs, each daughter’s bedroom was designed as a sanctuary, with cozy touches like Simon Key Bertman quilts and cushions. The bed and Pile bedside table by Jessica Signell Knutsson sit on top of a Carpet Honeycomb by designer Maria Löw.
The bed and side table in the master bedroom are from Loaf. In the adjacent bathroom, an antique mirror hangs above a Duravit sink. “There’s a slight Arts and Crafts feel to it,” says Marston of the house.