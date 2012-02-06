Bedrock Images's Forgotten Maps

For the architecturally inclined—especially those with a mess of wall space—little enlivens the living room like a gigantic map. Though hip apartments the nation over are festooned with graphic prints of Brooklyn neighborhoods, diagrams of the London Underground, and the like, to get a real dose of architectural bravado in your residence, consider one of the massive archival maps from Bedrock Images. Printed on cloth, fine paper, or glossy photographic paper, these images from Rome, New York, Paris, Washington D.C., or Beijing range in size from merely impressive to room-transformingly massive. Have a look at the slideshow that follows to get a feel for Bedrock's products.