SubscribeSign In
f
Collection by Freida Bou

Baths

View 7 Photos
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
Kenter Powder Room
Kenter Powder Room