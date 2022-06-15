The bathroom shower is another Heath Ceramics showcase.
Mattingly encased the shower in 2x2
The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
The sophisticated white motif of this bathroom capitalizes on its natural light.
After: The new bathroom is straight out of Laura's Pinterest dreams, with stacked white ceramic tile (from Zia) and matte black fixtures (from AF Supply). She plans to add more plants to make the space even more serene.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
In the first-floor bathroom, the mermaid backsplash Caleb carved plays off the Hygge & West “Mermaid” wallpaper.
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
White penny tile and subway tile give the primary bath a crisp, clean feel.
Upstairs the white bathroom countertops are made from the same hemlock that was used for the staircase and countertop in the black bathroom.
Black tile is juxtaposed with bronze fixtures and a wood countertop that was made from a hemlock tree on the property.
“It’s supposed to feel like a hug when you’re in it,” Shelley says of the all-black bathroom on the first floor.
The powder room on the main level of the house takes a cue from the primary bathroom with a walnut vanity and white marble finishes.
In the primary bathroom, the walls and ceiling are covered in tadelakt, a waterproof plaster, to soften the room. An Allied Maker like hangs overhead, and the stool is by Andrianna Shamaris.
"In the bathrooms, original casework was restored and showers and sink areas were refreshed with new tile, plumbing, and surfaces."
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
“While the house predominately enjoys a long vista down the valley, there’s a special viewpoint in the main bathroom, a slice of glazing at head height offering a peaceful perspective of the River Don and Cairngorms hills beyond,” says architect Kate Brown.
The stone floors are continued in here, with a smaller natural stone mosaic on the shower floor. Waterproof stucco covers the shower and the vanity, now with unlacquered brass fixtures to encourage patina, and a stone vessel sink.