“Worth every penny,” says Tina of the $1,000 composting toilet, which allows the family to unplug and go off the grid.
In the homeowners' ensuite, a Ferguson tub is surrounded by honed basaltina from Architectural Tile and Stone, while the flooring is limestone from Arcon. An inviting outdoor shower (surrounded by the rammed-earth walls and featuring plumbing fixtures by Signature Hardware) through the glass door offers an alternative opportunity for a spa-like experience under the Texas sky.
The showers are clad in ceramic tiles painted to celebrate native plants and flowers.
The serene principal bathroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and a deep soaking tub where the artist unwinds every evening.
A family’s getaway in the California desert includes a spa-like main bath with a large soaking tub that connects to an outdoor shower.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
In the bathroom, wood-paneled walls mimic the striations in the rammed earth walls. The wood is wormy chestnut from Urban Salvage in Melbourne, and the counter is recycled blackbutt.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
"Our guiding mantra was: space is the ultimate luxury. With this house it was of the utmost importance to feel serenity," explains Bailey Peace Design's Betsy Peace. "And so every choice was constantly filtered by asking the questions, ‘Is this necessary? Does this belong? Can it co-exist without distracting the eye?’"
