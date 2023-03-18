Bathroom
In the homeowners' ensuite, a Ferguson tub is surrounded by honed basaltina from Architectural Tile and Stone, while the flooring is limestone from Arcon. An inviting outdoor shower (surrounded by the rammed-earth walls and featuring plumbing fixtures by Signature Hardware) through the glass door offers an alternative opportunity for a spa-like experience under the Texas sky.
"Our guiding mantra was: space is the ultimate luxury. With this house it was of the utmost importance to feel serenity," explains Bailey Peace Design's Betsy Peace. "And so every choice was constantly filtered by asking the questions, ‘Is this necessary? Does this belong? Can it co-exist without distracting the eye?’"
