"The two main level baths were modernized this year and both include subway tile and Ann Sacks tile floors. The lower bath creates an experience reminiscent of a Kyoto spa with full Dorndracth rain shower, a Duravit heated bidet toilet, floor to ceiling partially frosted window with views to the woods, custom gridded teak floor and ceiling panels, custom cedar vanity with magnifying mirror and built-in towel & soap storage, antler towel rack and wifi speakers, and there’s even more to it than that."