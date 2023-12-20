Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Bathroom

The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
"The two main level baths were modernized this year and both include subway tile and Ann Sacks tile floors. The lower bath creates an experience reminiscent of a Kyoto spa with full Dorndracth rain shower, a Duravit heated bidet toilet, floor to ceiling partially frosted window with views to the woods, custom gridded teak floor and ceiling panels, custom cedar vanity with magnifying mirror and built-in towel &amp; soap storage, antler towel rack and wifi speakers, and there’s even more to it than that."
The stone-tiled rain shower offers beautiful views to the backyard and convenient shelving for towels or your favorite bath products.
“We splurged on everything—we doubled our budget,” says Remo. To afford the increases, he sought out cash discounts, and Emi got trade rates through her company on pricey materials like limewash paint and Zia cement tiles.
