A pattern from Juju Papers gives the walls of the powder room a playful character.
The exposed brick was left alone to convey the building’s storied history.
The kitchen sits at the center of the home beneath the void. Beneath the stair, sliding pocket doors conceal a pantry and kitchen appliances (such as the toaster and kettle).
Carrara marble countertops and backsplash add a luxurious feel, as does the dark green leather upholstery on the bench seating which, in a space-saving move, is essentially part of the kitchen island. The Highline linear pendant light is from Archier.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
Inside, House Zero looks and feels like a traditional home, but with undulating 3D-printed exterior walls that offer an element of texture and movement to interior spaces.
In the master bathroom, tiles from Ladrilar’s Pausa collection showcase symbols from musical scores. The selection serves as a subtle tribute to the architect, who is the daughter of composer, Almeida Prado.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A ladder in Skye's bathroom leads up to a secret passageway.
A circular skylight positioned above the master ensuite shower introduces natural light into the space, allowing the residents to connect with the outside world in every part of the home.
In years gone by, the street was lined with Milkwood trees, some of which still remain. The angled bay window was specifically designed to frame two ancient Milkwoods, which were sadly removed by neighbours despite many objections. It does, however, remain a cosy, sun-filled nook with 180-degree views.
Because the primary bathroom receives little natural light, the designer employed Zellige shower tile that reflects light and offers texture.
In the bathroom, the home’s epoxy floor transitions from whitish gray to submarine yellow. The sink and tub are by Galassia, and the faucets are by Vola. A ladder, which serves as a towel rack, was sourced from the Danish Emergency Management Agency. The black-and-white industrial laundry bin is by Vipp.
A seamless glass shower screen and matte black fixtures are contemporary additions to this sleek and simple bath. Custom wood cubbies and penny tile on both the walls and floor add a sense of playfulness and texture to the rehabbed bathroom.
Colorful penny tile in blues and greens decorates the floor in the master bath. White penny tile wraps the walls, accented by a floating vanity and vessel sink.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
