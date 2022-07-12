Redone with tranquility and escape in mind, the primary suite bathroom feels spa-like with a wash of Bedrodsians Magnifica Calacatta in super white.
The terrazzo continues in the shower, with honed Carrera up to dado height, and above it, 2x8 Daltile Matte Arctic tile.
In the main bathroom, a white oak vanity topped with a honed Carrera marble counter. The flooring is terrazzo Pisa Polished 24x24 tiles.
The primary bathroom continues the white oak casework from elsewhere in the home, with walls in the same white Dekton material as the kitchen counters. The dual sinks are separated from the wet chamber by a swinging glass door.