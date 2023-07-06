Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
s
Collection by
Stephanie Hawkins
Bath
View
7
Photos
The corridor features a rich tapestry of textures and colour.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
Short on space? Modern bathroom vanities for small spaces don’t have to scrimp on style, as evidenced by this diminutive porcelain sink with chrome cross handles.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
Mirrored walls wrap around the ensuite bath, complete with an oversized soaking tub.
Concrete surfaces in the light-filled primary bath are balanced with thoughtful uses of wood, including the oversized soaking tub.
Share