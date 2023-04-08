SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by kirstie

Barnum

View 21 Photos
Jewel tones and floral prints define the drawing room’s furnishings, which were sourced from around the world. The room’s centerpiece is a large double-face fireplace finished in handmade olive-green ceramic tiles. In the evenings, a champagne cart rolls through the room and a pianist plays in the background.
Jewel tones and floral prints define the drawing room’s furnishings, which were sourced from around the world. The room’s centerpiece is a large double-face fireplace finished in handmade olive-green ceramic tiles. In the evenings, a champagne cart rolls through the room and a pianist plays in the background.
“I love the fact t<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“I’ve been really surprised at how well-designed space can positively make you feel,” Wayne says. “My productivity levels have shot through the roof.”</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">hat it’s like a nut,” Wayne (pictured) says, “dark on the outside and light on the inside—perfect contrast.”</span>
“I’ve been really surprised at how well-designed space can positively make you feel,” Wayne says. “My productivity levels have shot through the roof.”
“The scorched larch timber protects against water and is a beautiful, sustainable process that avoids harsh chemicals and paints,” Andrew says.
“The scorched larch timber protects against water and is a beautiful, sustainable process that avoids harsh chemicals and paints,” Andrew says.
Stand in the right spot between the office and the kitchen, and you can see through all the different layers of the house.
Stand in the right spot between the office and the kitchen, and you can see through all the different layers of the house.
While right now it’s all a happy blend, Vanbesien has made considerations for a future where he might not necessarily need or want to work a staircase away from his bedroom. “If I stopped working in that office, or we outgrow that office, it wouldn’t necessarily be easy to rent this space to someone else, so we have thought about how we can close it in a bit if we ever need to.”
While right now it’s all a happy blend, Vanbesien has made considerations for a future where he might not necessarily need or want to work a staircase away from his bedroom. “If I stopped working in that office, or we outgrow that office, it wouldn’t necessarily be easy to rent this space to someone else, so we have thought about how we can close it in a bit if we ever need to.”
Copper cladding will patina over time. Horizontally articulated windows and standing seams give the facade a sleek, streamlined presence.
Copper cladding will patina over time. Horizontally articulated windows and standing seams give the facade a sleek, streamlined presence.
The shower displays porcelain and clay olive green tile, a tall window that frames views of the woods, and Public Goods body care.
The shower displays porcelain and clay olive green tile, a tall window that frames views of the woods, and Public Goods body care.
The cabin interior showcases a wood ceiling and walls and cork flooring.
The cabin interior showcases a wood ceiling and walls and cork flooring.

1 more save