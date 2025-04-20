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Collection by Randy Seewald

Barn

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Custom cabinetry spans the entire width of the home, providing ample storage.
Custom cabinetry spans the entire width of the home, providing ample storage.
The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
The primary bath has a tub, sink, and fixtures by Lusso. The zellige tiles are by Clé Tile.
The shower room has a soaking tub, full-sized shower, and tile from Revoir Paris.
The shower room has a soaking tub, full-sized shower, and tile from Revoir Paris.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
It was hard for the Skobys to find the right cabinetry for the main bathroom. Coyote Custom Woodwork was willing to build the custom vanities in exchange for some of Joe’s art.
It was hard for the Skobys to find the right cabinetry for the main bathroom. Coyote Custom Woodwork was willing to build the custom vanities in exchange for some of Joe’s art.
The shower was enlarged, and supports for grab bars for aging in place, mapped out.
The shower was enlarged, and supports for grab bars for aging in place, mapped out.
The Jensens worked with Leah Harmatz of Field Theory to choose the kitchen backsplash, composed of seconds Heath Ceramics tile. "It's like this beautiful piece of art in the kitchen,
The Jensens worked with Leah Harmatz of Field Theory to choose the kitchen backsplash, composed of seconds Heath Ceramics tile. "It's like this beautiful piece of art in the kitchen,
The kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an island topped with Caesarstone in Rugged Concrete. The Torii stools are from Bensen and the Compendium pendant is from Luceplan, while the oven is by Wolf and the faucet is by California Faucets. The long white wall was meant for hanging art but so far remains bare. “It feels like a gallery that was ransacked,” jokes Jim, “but we’ve grown attached to the clean expanse.”
The kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an island topped with Caesarstone in Rugged Concrete. The Torii stools are from Bensen and the Compendium pendant is from Luceplan, while the oven is by Wolf and the faucet is by California Faucets. The long white wall was meant for hanging art but so far remains bare. “It feels like a gallery that was ransacked,” jokes Jim, “but we’ve grown attached to the clean expanse.”
The renovated shower in the primary bathroom.
The renovated shower in the primary bathroom.
Now at the center of the home, the kitchen blends Victorian moldings and a parquet floor with soapstone countertops and streamlined custom cabinetry painted in Clunch from Farrow &amp; Ball.
Now at the center of the home, the kitchen blends Victorian moldings and a parquet floor with soapstone countertops and streamlined custom cabinetry painted in Clunch from Farrow &amp; Ball.
Robern AiO medicine cabinets provide storage above Caesarstone counters and 27estore cabinets.
Robern AiO medicine cabinets provide storage above Caesarstone counters and 27estore cabinets.
A headboard wrapped in leftover Madera oak flooring demonstrate creative material reuse. Artwork by Ryan Dobrowski hangs above the bed.
A headboard wrapped in leftover Madera oak flooring demonstrate creative material reuse. Artwork by Ryan Dobrowski hangs above the bed.
In the sunny flex room at the top of the stairs, a custom bookshelf guardrail incorporates Richlite with Caesarstone offcuts. A Blair Doss painting hangs above a Case Study sofa.
In the sunny flex room at the top of the stairs, a custom bookshelf guardrail incorporates Richlite with Caesarstone offcuts. A Blair Doss painting hangs above a Case Study sofa.
Audo Copenhagen stools line the kitchen counter. Radiant heating was installed underneath the concrete floors to keep things cozy on cool Seattle mornings.
Audo Copenhagen stools line the kitchen counter. Radiant heating was installed underneath the concrete floors to keep things cozy on cool Seattle mornings.

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