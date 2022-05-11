Downstairs, a full bar is an inviting place to retreat and entertain guests.
The design team converted the formal dining room into a unique indoor/outdoor bar. A wooden ceiling and accordion doors connect the little lounge area right to the deck when the weather’s nice, and close it off into a cozy den when the nights start to cool.
The main dining area—another space dressed in custom woodwork—sits near the kitchen.
In the dining area, a Guild chandelier hangs above a table and chairs from Carl Hansen.
The basement is meant for entertaining, with a large family room and direct access to the pool.
Sage details on the joinery compliment the natural warmth with black steel shelves and light fittings providing a sharp contrast
The custom kitchen millwork was fabricated by Brooklyn-based Robert Russell Design. Caesarstone, concrete, and marble comprise the backsplash and counter surfaces.
By relying on an opening well above the kitchen cabinetry, no storage or privacy is sacrificed, Howe explains.
For the built-in bar, the white oak cabinetry frames the same quartzite slab that’s used at the island.
A fully stocked bar awaits guests.
The timber-lined “transit room” pod is designed as a multi-purpose shared space that can be reconfigured for meetings, massages, meditations… or happy hour.
Custom oak storage sets the tone for the house, with the shoes stored behind the slatted door. A large window creates connection between the exterior landing and the interior foyer, as does the continuous slate flooring.