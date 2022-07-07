SubscribeSign In
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
The perimeter countertop is made from waxed cold-rolled steel. “I like materials that get better with age; this will fill up with color,” Caleb says.
In the first-floor bathroom, the mermaid backsplash Caleb carved plays off the Hygge &amp; West “Mermaid” wallpaper.
The kitchen countertops, backsplash and sink hardware are all clad in brass, only slightly more expensive than comparable surfaces choices and naturally antibacterial.
In the kitchen, quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile complement the walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
The bathroom cleverly functions as both a private and public space, thanks to a sliding wall that closes off the bathtub and Linden's vanity.
The bathroom is clad in blue penny tile, and natural light pours in to illuminate it all. “It’s almost a spa-like experience,” says Khoi. The tiles are from Bedrosians.
For the interior, “We worked hard to basically keep the tones the same, even if the wood may have changed, from a hardwood to a soft wood,” says Sabbeth. Interestingly, the couple first wanted to whitewash the wood, but that treatment was eventually deemed too cold for the year-round coziness everyone was after.
The kitchen is a balance of woods and stone, with marble on the large island and Naica quartzite in a leathered finish on the perimeter counters and backsplash. The stove hood is a custom plaster finish: “I was constantly looking for ways to add softness,” says interior designer Holly Waterfield.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
Cornflower blue hexagonal tiles form the backsplash in this blue kitchen, where the tiles continue onto the countertop (often a great way to save on your budget), which is edged in copper. The blue cabinets are a solid color in contrast to the variegated tones of the tiles.
The home's centerpiece is its ridge-beam skylight, which extends over the living room and expanded kitchen.
A warm palette of birch plywood with olive green linoleum outfits the kitchen.
Built-in, tiled alcoves showcase work from ceramic artists Kati Von Lehman and Ank Ceramics.
While Desna often got the final say in choosing fixtures and finishes, the kitchen was Chau's domain. The cabinets are by Porcelanosa in the Roble Torrefacto finish, and the chandelier is from Zhongshan Hangson Lighting Co. Barstools from CB2 line the counter.
Zhongshan Hangson Lighting Co.

