Collection by WANT Les Essentiels
A/W 16 Women's Collection
Introducing our women's Autumn / Winter 2016 collection, featuring utilitarian design in rich tones of burgundy and plum
We embrace the power, simplicity and freedom the daily uniform provides. This idea of uniformality inspires this season’s collection through intelligent design that asserts the artfully-considered, forward-thinking WANT woman.
Photographed by the talented Mathieu Fortin from Leloi Assistant photographer: Michael Manoukian
Stylist: Frédérique Gauthier
Product stylist: Melissa Moranelli
Beauty: Bianca Baldini
Producer: Esther Côté
Model: Talissa with Folio Montreal