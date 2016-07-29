A/W 16 Women's Collection

Introducing our women's Autumn / Winter 2016 collection, featuring utilitarian design in rich tones of burgundy and plum

We embrace the power, simplicity and freedom the daily uniform provides. This idea of uniformality inspires this season’s collection through intelligent design that asserts the artfully-considered, forward-thinking WANT woman.

Photographed by the talented Mathieu Fortin from Leloi Assistant photographer: Michael Manoukian

Stylist: Frédérique Gauthier

Product stylist: Melissa Moranelli

Beauty: Bianca Baldini

Producer: Esther Côté

Model: Talissa with Folio Montreal