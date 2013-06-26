Artist Tanya Aguiñiga’s Kits for the Formerly Homeless

Our Dwell on Design artist-in-residence Tanya Aguiñiga spent all weekend on the show floor with her team of artisans, who, along with hundreds of show attendees, created move-in kits for the formerly homeless and recently housed people of downtown Los Angeles. Consisting of a table, stool, art piece, and handmade blanket, the kits will be donated this week to People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), who will immediately place them in shelters and permanent housing for people recently on the streets of Los Angeles. “This is an opportunity to bring attention to issues in our own community through craft and design, and to try and create a template for other cities and homeless-aid organizations to use in assisting individuals who are placed in permanent housing,” says Aguiñiga. “These will be among the first, or the first, possessions for many recently housed people,” says Tessa Madden of PATH, who collaborated on the endeavor with United Way Los AngelesTanya Aguiñiga, and Dwell on Design.